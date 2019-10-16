BELL, Alexis Jean (Lexie):
On 13 October 2019. Peacefully at home in Ngaruawahia, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff. Much loved mother of Ivan and Lia, David and Jane, Robin (deceased), Martin and Jane, Alistair, Andy and Tracey, and Johnny. Loved nana of her 9 grandchildren and great-nana of 9 great-grandchildren. Thanks to mum's caregivers for their support over the past 7 years and the ladies at Acquisitions for their kindness. A Celebration of Lexie's life will be held at the Ngaruawahia United Football Club, Kia Toa Street, Ngaruawahia, on Friday 18 October, at 1.00pm, to followed by interment at the Ngaruawahia Cemetery, Jackson Street, Ngaruawahia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated, posted to PO Box 5720, Hamilton or can be left at the Service. All communications to the Bell Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 16, 2019