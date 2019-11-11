WILLIAMSON, Alexander
James (Alec or Alex):
Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital on Friday 8th November 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Merrhis and the late Hazel. Much loved father and father-in-law to Neil and Anne, Yvonne and Micheal, Delwyn and Judy, Vaughan and Jeni. Loved Grandad of Casey, Callum, Zarrin, Burns, Eamonn, Charles, Ruaridh, Ryan, Dylan, and Tennille, and 11 great-grandchildren.
"A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches,
loving favour rather than
silver and gold." Prov. 22v1
A service celebrating Alec's life will be held at Rotorua Baptist Church, 100 Malfroy Road, on Wednesday 13th November at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 11, 2019