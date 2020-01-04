GROUND,
Alexander Robert (Alex):
26.01.1931 - 30.12.2019
Passed away at Manly Waters Hospice, Sydney after a short illness, surrounded by family. Beloved husband and friend of Barbara (Babs), cherished father of Vicki and Giles (Sydney), Judi and John (USA), Deb and Ross (Otorohanga), Mike (Hamilton), Bindi and Irene (Pukemoremore). Loved Gamps to his 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Alex's funeral service will be on Monday January 6, at 10:00am at the War Vets Chapel, RSL Village, Edmonson Drive, Narabeen, Sydney.
"His passport
has had its final stamp."
Messages may be addressed to the Ground family C/- 122 Otoru Road, RD2, Otorohanga, 3972. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 4, 2020