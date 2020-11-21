PETTLEY, Alex Iain:

The sunshine in our eyes...

...and the laughter in our hearts.

In loving memory of Alex, tragically killed November 21, 1996.

Your smile has gone forever, your voice we cannot hear,

We have beautiful memories of you who we loved so dear.

We think of you in silence, we make no outward show,

Just how much we miss you, no one will ever know.

Shine on Darling. Forever in our hearts. - Mum, Dad, James, the late Gran Wise, and all your family and friends in NZ and the UK.



