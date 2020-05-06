Albert SAVILL

SAVILL, Albert William:
Gently passed away at Lifecare Cambridge on Friday, 1st May 2020. Aged 67 years. Much loved son of the late Doug & Norma. Loved brother of Diane and brother-in-law of the late Gordon Aikin, and uncle to Brett, Craig, Scott, and Anita. Loved friend of many.
Rest in Peace.
Special thanks to the staff of Lifecare for the care shown to Albert over the past years. Due to the current circumstances a private family service is taking place, followed by a burial at the Hautapu Cemetery. All communications to the Savill Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on May 6, 2020
