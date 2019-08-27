JACKSON,
Albert Oliver (Peter):
On August 25th, 2019, in Te Aroha Hospital aged 82 years. Loved husband of the late Pat and father of John and Graham. Grandad of Brad, Sharne and Leon, Travis and great-grandad of Katelynn, Taylah and Ava. A service for Peter will be held at Waihou Rugby Club, Ngutumanga Rd, Waihou, on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 11am, thereafter interment at Te Aroha Cemetery. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Te Aroha Hospital. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 27, 2019