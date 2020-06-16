COLLINS,
Albert Edward (Ted):
Suddenly on 13 June 2020. Eldest son of the late Tom and Anne. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry & Nancy, Ross & the late Monica, Christine (deceased) & Murray and Rex & Dinese. Dearly loved partner of Pat. Much loved father to Stacey and Melissa and dearest Ted of Gary, Elle and Dean. Loved Ted and grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to remember Ted will be held at the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday 20 June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a short Burial service. All communications c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 16, 2020