CHATFIELD,
Albert Henry (Bert):
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Cambridge Oakdale on Sunday, 27th October 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Enid for 62 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kim, Nigel & Lynda, and Grandad to 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
"Now flying high with all the birds"
A service to celebrate the life of Bert will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Saturday, 2nd November 2019 at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Chatfield Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019