WORTHING, Alan John:

Passed away peacefully on 29 November 2019, aged 88. Alan will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him. Cherished father of Robyn (deceased) and Ian, Anne, Margaret, Karyn and Ross, Christine and David, Brian (deceased), Stephen, Glenda and Dave. Special grandfather and great-grandfather to his many grandchildren. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 4 December at 11.00am, after which he will be taken to be cremated privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Worthing family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

