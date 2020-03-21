WIGHTMAN,

Alan Thomas (Tom):

Passed away on 18 March 2020 after a short illness, in his 91st year. A truly great man who touched and inspired many people, most of all his family. Dearly loved husband of Lynn, father of Mark & Marja, Andrew & Joy, Graeme & Lucinda, and Janet & Karl. Grandfather of Kate, Sam, Johnson, Thomas, Matthew, Gabrielle, Georgia Rose, William and Frankie.

Rest in peace, your legacy will never be forgotten.

A Celebration of Tom's life will be held at the family home in Hinuera at 1.30pm on Tuesday 24th March. Due to the current Covid 19 threat the family understands that some may choose not to attend. All communications c/- the Wightman family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.





