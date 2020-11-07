PATTERSON,
Alan Thomas Perry (Tom):
A memorial service for Tom will be held at The Verandah, Hamilton Lake Domain, Rotoroa Drive, at 11am on Monday 23 November 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice (nee Gordon), father to Andrew, Joanna and Roger, grandfather to Sophie, Evie and Barnes, Tom passed away peacefully in Auckland on August 13, 2020. Friends and family are invited to join us in a celebration of Tom's life in person or via video conference. All welcome. For details of the video link please email [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 7, 2020