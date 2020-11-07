Alan PATTERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan PATTERSON.
Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Verandah, Hamilton Lake Domain
Rotoroa Drive
View Map
Death Notice


PATTERSON,
Alan Thomas Perry (Tom):
A memorial service for Tom will be held at The Verandah, Hamilton Lake Domain, Rotoroa Drive, at 11am on Monday 23 November 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice (nee Gordon), father to Andrew, Joanna and Roger, grandfather to Sophie, Evie and Barnes, Tom passed away peacefully in Auckland on August 13, 2020. Friends and family are invited to join us in a celebration of Tom's life in person or via video conference. All welcome. For details of the video link please email [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.