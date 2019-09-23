NELSON, Alan McNeil:
On 21 September 2019 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loved father & father-in-law of Paul and Laurice. Beloved Grandpa of Bailey and Jake. A service for Alan will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 at 10.30am followed by private family burial. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Heart Trust, PO Box 9159, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Nelson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 23, 2019