NAPPER, Alan Ralph:
Sadly passed away on 20 May 2020, aged 77 years. Loved husband of Jane for 22 years. Much loved Dad to James, Victoria, Elizabeth and William, and Grandad to Elyssa, and Nila. Previously married to Jan for 17 years. Much loved and missed by extended family overseas, and his wide circle of friends from Ruakura, DairyNZ and orchid growing community in New Zealand and overseas. In preference to flowers a donation to Alan's favourite charity Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. All communication to the Napper Family c/- P.O. Box 4449 Hamilton 3247, or visit www.pellowsfunerals.co.nz/hugs-from-home to leave a personal message. A private family funeral for Alan will be held, with a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Waikato Times on May 23, 2020