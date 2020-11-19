McKENZIE, Alan Duncan:
At Waikato Hospital, on 14 November 2020, after a hard-fought battle, surrounded by family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty and the late Laraine. Loved father & father-in-law of Margaret & Warren King, Tom & Sharron, Philip & Gayle, Helen & Doug Taylor, Bridget & Grant Scheuber. Much loved Grandad and Pop Pop of Emma, Daniel, Cushla, Scott, Chris, Sarah, Alexia, Jared and Ashley, and great-grandfather of 7. A special thanks to the staff of Ward A2 at Waikato Hospital who made his last days comfortable and supported the family. A private family service for Alan has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 19, 2020