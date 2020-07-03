BLUETT, Alan Wayne:
Sadly passed away on Tuesday, 1st July 2020, aged 61 years. Much loved husband of Michell, beloved father and father-in-law of Semonne and Bevan. Treasured Grandad to Zachary, Amber, Mackenzie, Alyssa and Indi. Much loved son, brother and uncle to many nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at Te Awamutu Baptist Church, 106 Teasdale St, Te Awamutu, on Monday 6th July at 11am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Bluett family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on July 3, 2020