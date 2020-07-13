ORBELL, Ailsa Mary
Gordon (Mary):
Peacefully at home on 10 July 2020 aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Gary for nearly 60 yrs. Loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Alison & Ross, Kathryn and Claire, and Grandma of Laura & Antony and Callum. Loved Great-Grandma of Flynn and his new brother. A service for Mary will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Orbell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2020