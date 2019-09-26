DOWNEY, Aileen Margaret:
On 24th September 2019 peacefully at Hospice Waikato. Dearly loved wife of Gordon. Cherished sister to Liz and the late Gordon Kemp, Terry and Shirley Rae. Loved Mum to Kerry Davis, Jeff and Andrea Downey, Caryl and Grant Carson. Treasured Nana to Cameron and Linda, Scott, Jayson and Morgan, Matthew, Connor, Charlie, Ava, Courtney and Ben, Ashley, and special Nan-nan to Ardie. Please join us in a celebration of Aileen's life at the Clarence St Theatre, 69 Clarence Street, in Hamilton, on Monday 30th September at 10.00am. Our family would like to acknowledge the love and care given to Aileen and our family by the medical teams and staff at Waikato Hospital and Hospice Waikato. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to Hospice Waikato can be left at the service or via hospicewaikato.org.nz/donate. All communications to the Downey Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 26, 2019