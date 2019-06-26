SCOTT, Agnes Adams
(Nessie) (nee Milne):
Passed peacefully in her own home on Sunday, 23rd June 2019, supported by her loving family. Loved wife of the late Ernie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Linda, Ces and Debbie. Grandma to Travis and Alana, Matthew and Daniel.
"A grand 89 years and a
life well lived".
A private cremation has been held. Family and friends are welcome to attend at Nessie's home on Friday, 28th June, at 2.00pm. All communications c/- the Scott family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on June 26, 2019