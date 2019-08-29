O'DONNELL, Adrienne
Janet (nee Seymour):
Passed away peacefully on 27 August 2019, aged 66 years. Dearly loved Mum of Chris, Steve and Tim. Loved mother-in-law of Rachael. Treasured Nana of Ryan and Sean. A service for Adrienne will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 31 August 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the O'Donnell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 29, 2019