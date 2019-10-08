DAVID, Adolf Rudolf:
On Monday 7th October 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his family. Aged 66 years. Cherished husband of Frances. Adored papa, father, father-in-law and brother. Adolf will be laying in State at Te Ohaki Marae, 212 Te Ohaki Road, Huntly. A Service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Riverview Road, Huntly, on Thursday 10th October at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Kimihia Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 8, 2019