Adolf DAVID

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to you Lyn Kelvin and family , from jack and..."
    - jack geake
  • "sorry to hear of adolfs death great guy thinking of you..."
  • "Fly with the Angels Adolf. Sending my love and kind..."
    - Cheryl Sanson
  • "To Frances and family. So sorry to hear of Adolfs passing a..."
    - Rex Sheryll Ashby
  • "Very fond memories of Adolf from our early days at geo..."
    - Jean Dodd
Service Information
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
Death Notice

DAVID, Adolf Rudolf:
On Monday 7th October 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his family. Aged 66 years. Cherished husband of Frances. Adored papa, father, father-in-law and brother. Adolf will be laying in State at Te Ohaki Marae, 212 Te Ohaki Road, Huntly. A Service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Riverview Road, Huntly, on Thursday 10th October at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Kimihia Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.