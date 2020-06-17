Guest Book View Sign Service Information Haven Funeral Services Ltd 32 William St Huntly , Waikato 078287629 Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Chapel of Memories at Haven Funeral Services Ltd 32 William Street Huntly View Map Death Notice



Adele (nee King):

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 12 June 2020, in her 90th year, at Aria Gardens Resthome, Albany (late of Huntly). Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Adored precious mum of Bill, Wendy and Bernie, Darryl and Philippa, Glenn, Karyn and Robert, Adine and Mike, Adele and Peter. Loved mum and friend of Glen and Jenny, Marion and Evan. Cherished Nan and Nanny of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mum was a wonderful example of unconditional love to all who knew her. May the angels always watch over her. Mum, you will be forever in our hearts.

The family wish to convey their thanks to the team at Aria Gardens for their love and care shown to mum. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 99 650, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, or may be left at the Service. A Service to celebrate Adele's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Saturday 20 June at 1.00pm, to be followed by interment at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Huntly. All communications to the Stewart Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.







