COOK, Aaltje (Alie):

On January 5, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Hilda Ross Care Centre, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerrit (Gerry); and partner of Harry (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Corrie and Jude, Linda and Hans; mother of Rudolf and mother-in-law of Eddie. Cherished Oma of Richard and Rosalie, Steven and Ashleigh, Tessa and Luke, John, Geveta, and Chelsea; and beloved great-grandmother. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Rinus and Judy (deceased), Bert (deceased) and Ubol; Tante-Alie of Cornel, Amanda, Brigitte, Danielle, Edwin, Reinke and Armin, Geraldine and John.

"At Peace Now"

A service to celebrate Alie's life will be held at the Reformed Church, 9 Aberdeen Drive, Hamilton, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12.00pm, followed by an interment in the Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead.





