O'BYRNE, Christopher Paul:

KORA, Brenda Helen:

Both tragically taken on 22nd February 2020.

Loved Dad of Eli and stepdad to Riley. Loved son of Cherryl and Paul, and stepson of Jane. Brother of Johnathan, Brendon, and the late Michael. Cherished mother of Riley and Eli. Beloved daughter of Debbie Candy and Charlie Kora, step-sister to Te taepa and Anaru, and dearly loved bestfriend and sister of Amanda and Rob.

"Beautiful souls that will always be remembered"

A funeral service for Chris and Brenda will be held at the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 28th February 2020 at 11.00am, and for those in Whakatane a service will be held at Willetts Chapel, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Saturday at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Whakatane. In lieu of flowers, donations to Riley and Eli's givealittle page would be greatly appreciated. All communications to PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

