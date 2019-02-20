WILKINSON,
Yvonne Dorothy:
Passed away 17th February 2019, aged 81 years, at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Tom. Precious mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Tristan, Brett and Sally, and Scott and Tadeusz. Loved nanna of Vancouver and Nathanael. Yvonne's final days were blessed being surrounded by family and friends who she dearly loved. The service for Yvonne will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Road, Hamilton, on Sunday 24th February at 12 noon.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019