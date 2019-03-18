WILKINSON,
William Thomas:
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, 14th March 2019. Aged 30 years. Loved father of Isabella and Olivia. Cherished son of Barbara & Bob. Adored brother of Amanda. Loved step-brother of Wayne, Steven and Cathryn. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Loved by all his extended family and friends. A celebration of William's life will be held at The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Newstead, on Thursday, 21st March 2019 at 1.00pm. All communications to The Wilkinson Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 18, 2019