Passed away peacefully 27th February 2019, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Caroline for 56 wonderful years. Beloved father of Diane, Peter & Sheryl. Loved Grandad of Mark, Lance, Alex, Shaun, Daniel, Tayla & Jordan. Great-Grandad of Jackson, Kerian, Reilly & Cooper. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 1.00pm on Wednesday 6th March at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Hamilton, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2019
