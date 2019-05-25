RYAN (DEWAR),
William John 'Billpa':
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19 May 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Beverley (Bevma) for 62 years. Loved father of Heather, Denise & Natalie, father-in-law to Graham & Paul. Cherished Billpa to grandson's Luke, Troy & Harley. In line with Billpa's wishes, a service has already been held. A special thank you to Cardrona Rest Home and Hospital staff for the wonderful care and support provided, and Jarrod and Pam from Waterson's and Sandra Hunter for their awesome support to make Billpa's service so special. All communications the Ryan family, 14 Norrie Place, Putaruru.
Published in Waikato Times on May 25, 2019