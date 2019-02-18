Acknowledgement

HIGHAM, William (Murray):

Murray's family wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness we have received on the death of Murray – a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Our thanks to all who attended his Celebration of Life Service, some travelling long distances, and to those who have made contact with us in many ways – we are deeply grateful. It is not possible to thank everyone individually but please know that your support has been much appreciated and warmed our hearts.



Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers