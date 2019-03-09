HENDERSON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William HENDERSON.
William Robert Boyne
(Boyne):
16th Field Reg. No. 206679, Gunner. Passed away peacefully on 7 March 2019 at Waikato Hospital; aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Pamela. Beloved father and father-in-law of Greg and Sue, Mark and Louise, Robert, and Kirsty and Craig. Cherished Grandpa of Alexandra, Emily, Justin, Hugo, Daniel, Cody, James, and Stephanie, and Great Grandfather of Rocco and Delphi. A special thanks to Hilda Ross Rest Home and Waikato Hospital acute ward 3 staff for their care. A service for Boyne will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 13 March 2019 at 10.30am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Henderson family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2019