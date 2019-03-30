HARGREAVES,
William Fairhurst (Bill):
Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on March 28th, 2019, aged 85. Much loved husband of Patricia, and loved father of Rachel and Charlotte. Grandfather of Arabella and Jake. A Service will be held in St Andrew's Church, 85 Hamilton Rd, Cambridge, on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 30, 2019