William CROME

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "To Marj and family, Our sincere condolences. We know Bill..."
  • "It was a real pleasure to get to know Bill and Marj over..."
    - Julie Jay

CROME,
William Warwick (Bill):
On Friday 22nd February 2019, peacefully at home, aged 69, with family at his side. Much loved husband of Marj. Proud father and father-in-law of David and Nicola, Allan and Sarah, Louise and Rodney. Awesome Grandad to Evelyn, Maisie, Vera, Beauden, Willa, Liberty, Grace and Erisson.
'Forever in our hearts'
A farewell for Bill will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Wednesday 27th February at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.