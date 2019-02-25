CROME,
William Warwick (Bill):
On Friday 22nd February 2019, peacefully at home, aged 69, with family at his side. Much loved husband of Marj. Proud father and father-in-law of David and Nicola, Allan and Sarah, Louise and Rodney. Awesome Grandad to Evelyn, Maisie, Vera, Beauden, Willa, Liberty, Grace and Erisson.
'Forever in our hearts'
A farewell for Bill will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Wednesday 27th February at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 25, 2019