BAKER, William Kenneth:
10.05.1934- 15.12.2018
Betty, along with Sue, Sheryle and Graeme, Kevin and Ruve, Wendy and David, and their families, wish to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends who attended Ken's funeral service on Christmas Eve. A huge thanks also for the countless expressions of support and kindness we have all received. The many cards, flowers, baking, visits and messages of condolence and donations to St John Ambulance in Ken's honour were very much appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 16, 2019