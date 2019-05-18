Wilhelmien NOORT

NOORT, Wilhelmien Maria
(nee Bommer):
Peacefully on 12 May 2019, at Tamahere Eventide Rest Home, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Kees, Cornelius. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Nic and Pam, Dick, and Andrew. Loved grandmother of Rochelle and Trevor, Vannessa and Anton, Ann-Marie and Kayne, Nicola and Mark, and Cameron. Loved great-grandmother of Bradley, Kaitlin, Rhianna, Nadia, Coby, and Libby. A private family service for Wilhelmien has been held, at her request.

Published in Waikato Times on May 18, 2019
