MacDONALD,
Wayne Wallace (Mack):
Passed away on 18th April 2019. Aged 70 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Katrina and Sam, Andrew and Sarita, Christopher and Mikaela, and the late Benjamin. Loved Poppa Mack to Liam, Emily, Landyn, Molly, Sebastian, Cairo and Casey. A service to celebrate Mack's life will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, on Friday 26 April at 1.00pm. Communications may be sent to the MacDonald family, c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton East.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019