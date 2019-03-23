IRWIN, Wayne Hugh:
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Dad/Poppa passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 20 March 2019, age 63 years. He will be sorely missed by his children, Jason, Jamie, Arna and son-in-law Hosea, and his grandchildren Leighton, Blake and Saige. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Wednesday, 27th March, at 1.00pm. Correspondence to the Irwin Family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019