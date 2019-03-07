HARROLD, Wayne Stephen:
On 4 March 2019, suddenly at his home in Huntly, aged 61 years. Much loved and amazing partner of Sasani Jenny. Loved step-dad of Zak, and much loved brother to Michelle and Max, Vicki and Ray. A loved uncle to his nieces and great niece and nephew. Wayne will be sadly missed by his family, many friends and work mates. A Service for Wayne will be held at the Chapel of Memories,
32 William Street, Huntly, on Saturday, 9 March, at 2.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Harrold Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2019