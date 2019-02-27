COFFIN, Waka:
Paddy, Michael, David, Alicia, Jenny-May and whanau would like to convey their gratitude to everyone who paid tribute to Waka, a loving husband, father and Papa during and after his tangihana at Mokaukohunui Marae. The support and love was overwhelming and it's with much appreciation we say thank you for your koha - in whatever form it was given. We are equally grateful for those who travelled from far and wide to say goodbye. Ko te Amorangi ki mua, ko te hapai o ki muri. We'd also like to acknowledge those who worked tirelessly over the 3 days both in front of the marae and behind.
This whakatauki (proverb) acknowledges that one does not function without the other.
Ko au ko koe, ko koe ko au.
I am you and you are me.
We are all richer for his
presence in our lives
and we all carry a piece
of him with us.
Be not afraid for I am with you. Isaiah 41:10
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 27, 2019