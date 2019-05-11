FLEMING, Vivienne Anne:
Suddenly on 8 May 2019, at Assisi Home. Aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham Fleming. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephanie & Jeff Halliwell; Scott & Victoria, and Simon & Tess. Loved Nana of Alexander, Olivia, Charlotte, Thomas, Amelia, Laura, and Claire. A Service for Vivienne will be held at 11.00am, on Monday 13 May 2019, at Hamilton Park Chapel (Newstead Cemetery), 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, followed by burial. Our love and thanks to the staff at Assisi and Tamahere Homes for their wonderful care of Vivienne. All communications to Fleming family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on May 11, 2019