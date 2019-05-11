WALLACE,
Virginia Maree (Ginny):
Passed away peacefully on 10th May 2019 surrounded by whanau, aged 65. Loved mother of Renee, Erica, Zig-Zag, Topsi, and Rangiputa. Adored grandmother of all her mokopuna. Rosary will be recited at St Patrick's on Monday evening at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday 14th May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Wallace family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 11, 2019