BUNTING, Virginia Mary
|
(nee Blewman)
(also known as
DAVEY, Virginia):
On 1 March 2019, as a result of an accident, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Stan. Beloved mother of David and Kristina, and mother-in-law of Chloe. Very proud grandmother of Connor and Riley.
Loved to dance and
brought much joy to others through dance.
A service for Virginia will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 9 March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by refreshments at a location to be confirmed. All communications to the Bunting family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 4, 2019