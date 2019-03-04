Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia BUNTING. View Sign



(nee Blewman)

(also known as

DAVEY, Virginia):

On 1 March 2019, as a result of an accident, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Stan. Beloved mother of David and Kristina, and mother-in-law of Chloe. Very proud grandmother of Connor and Riley.



Loved to dance and

brought much joy to others through dance.

A service for Virginia will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 9 March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by refreshments at a location to be confirmed. All communications to the Bunting family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.







