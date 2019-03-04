Virginia BUNTING

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia BUNTING.

BUNTING, Virginia Mary
(nee Blewman)
(also known as
DAVEY, Virginia):
On 1 March 2019, as a result of an accident, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Stan. Beloved mother of David and Kristina, and mother-in-law of Chloe. Very proud grandmother of Connor and Riley.

Loved to dance and
brought much joy to others through dance.
A service for Virginia will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 9 March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by refreshments at a location to be confirmed. All communications to the Bunting family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.