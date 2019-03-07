Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verlene HOUSLEY. View Sign



Passed away peacefully on 5th March 2019 at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivon for 60 years. Loved and loving mum of Stephanie, Grant, Glenys & Des. Loved nana of Thomas, Mathew, Stephen & Sarah and families, great nana to Odin. A special thank you from the family to the Staff at Kimihia Resthome and Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Mum. A Service for Verlene will be held at the Trinity Church, William Street, Huntly on Saturday, 9th March at 1.00pm, to be followed later by a private cremation. Donations to Alzheimers Waikato would be appreciated, posted to PO Box 5720, Hamilton 3242, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Housley Family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.







