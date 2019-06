TARPLETT, Vera Caroline:Passed away peacefully on Saturday 8 June 2019, at Hodgson House, Tauranga, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. In her 97th year. Reunited with her beloved Bill. Cherished and fun-loving Mum of Terry (deceased), Robyn Carson and Denley. Mum-in-law of Paul and Shirley. Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma of many."Mum you will be lovedand missed by all yourfamily and friends"A special thank you to the carers and nurses of Hodgson House for your love, care and support shown to Mum and her family during our last days together. A service to celebrate Vera's life will be held on Friday 14th June, in the St Andrews Church Hall, Te Aroha Street, Hamilton, at 11.00am, followed by a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance may be left at the church. All communications may be made to the Tarplett family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.