TARPLETT, Vera Caroline:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 8 June 2019, at Hodgson House, Tauranga, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. In her 97th year. Reunited with her beloved Bill. Cherished and fun-loving Mum of Terry (deceased), Robyn Carson and Denley. Mum-in-law of Paul and Shirley. Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma of many.
"Mum you will be loved
and missed by all your
family and friends"
A special thank you to the carers and nurses of Hodgson House for your love, care and support shown to Mum and her family during our last days together. A service to celebrate Vera's life will be held on Friday 14th June, in the St Andrews Church Hall, Te Aroha Street, Hamilton, at 11.00am, followed by a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance may be left at the church. All communications may be made to the Tarplett family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 12, 2019