SMITH, Valerie Dawn (Dawn)
(nee Dempster):
On Thursday 9th May 2019 Dawn passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital with her family by her side. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Teresa (dec) & David Sherriff, and Denise & Mark Lewis. Caring Nana, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to all her Grandies and Great-Grandies. Loved younger twin sister of Maureen Batchelor. At Dawn's request a private cremation has been held. All communications please to Denise Lewis, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey St, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 11, 2019