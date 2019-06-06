RAY,
Valerie Joyce (nee Sturm):
Aged 77 years. Passed away on 1 June 2019, after a very courageous battle. Dearly loved wife of Eric for 57 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan & Audrey, Stephen & Tania, Stewart (dec) & Linda, David, Andrew & Lacretia, and Christine. Loved Nana and Great-Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per Valerie's wishes, a private service has been held.
"Our thoughts are always with you; Your place no one can fill; In life I loved you dearly; In death I love you still".
All communications to the Baker Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from June 6 to June 8, 2019