Valerie Frances (Val):

On 10 April 2019 in Dargaville; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug; loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Jude (Christchurch), Mark and Janet (Australia), Andrew and Susan (Dargaville); loved sister of Anne (Timaru); Nana to Kerri, Brittany, Rochelle, and Guy; Great-Nan to Abigail and Oliver; friend of Peter and Jean (Hamilton).

"Miss me a little, but not

too long, and not with

your head bowed low.

Remember the love

that we once shared.

Miss me, but let me go."

In accordance with Val's wishes, a private cremation was held.







