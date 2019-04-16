PATERSON,
Valerie Frances (Val):
On 10 April 2019 in Dargaville; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug; loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Jude (Christchurch), Mark and Janet (Australia), Andrew and Susan (Dargaville); loved sister of Anne (Timaru); Nana to Kerri, Brittany, Rochelle, and Guy; Great-Nan to Abigail and Oliver; friend of Peter and Jean (Hamilton).
"Miss me a little, but not
too long, and not with
your head bowed low.
Remember the love
that we once shared.
Miss me, but let me go."
In accordance with Val's wishes, a private cremation was held.
