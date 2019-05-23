O'SULLIVAN,

Valerie (Val): QSM

On 21 May 2019, at Country Lodge, Matamata, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Doug. Precious mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Andrew, Sue and Rod, Grant and Donna, Chris and Liz, Jane and Daryl, Wayne (deceased). The best Nana to 17 grandchildren and Nanaval to 22 great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Matamata Country Lodge. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at 1.00pm, on Saturday 25 May, in All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Hohaia and Broadway, Matamata. Donations in lieu of flowers may be left at the service for Matamata Citizen's Advice Bureau.

"Always in our hearts."

All communications to the O'Sullivan family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.





