Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie HOGG. View Sign



Valerie Patricia (Val):

Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 21st March 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and John, Ric and Karen, Chris (deceased), and David and Michelle; and treasured 'Nana Val' of all her special grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Val will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 11 Victoria Street, Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday 26th March, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1081, Tauranga 3144, would be appreciated and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Hogg family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.







HOGG,Valerie Patricia (Val):Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 21st March 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and John, Ric and Karen, Chris (deceased), and David and Michelle; and treasured 'Nana Val' of all her special grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Val will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 11 Victoria Street, Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday 26th March, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1081, Tauranga 3144, would be appreciated and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Hogg family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144. Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers