Valerie Patricia (Val):
Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 21st March 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and John, Ric and Karen, Chris (deceased), and David and Michelle; and treasured 'Nana Val' of all her special grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Val will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 11 Victoria Street, Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday 26th March, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1081, Tauranga 3144, would be appreciated and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Hogg family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
