FOLLOWS, Valda Joan
(nee Bartley):
Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross on 15th April 2019, aged 99 years. Much loved wife of the late Henry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Julie, Michael and Dianne, Julie and Ian, and the late Miriam. Loved Grandma of Steven, Mark, Catherine, Vanessa, Donna, Jason, Melissa, Tony, and Sarah, and her 18 great-grandchildren. According to Valda's wishes a private family service has been held. All communications to the Follows family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 20, 2019