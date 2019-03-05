MOORHEAD, Tui Maribell:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tui MOORHEAD.
Passed away peacefully on 4th March 2019 at Eventhorpe Rest Home, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey. Much loved mum of Grant, Robert and Brett. Much loved grandmother of Regan, Paul, Cass, Fern, Charnea, Luke and Rhian. Great-grandmother of 10. A private service will be held on Wednesday, 6th March 2019, celebrating Tui's life. All communications to the Moorhead Family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 5, 2019