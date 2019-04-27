PAYNE, Trevor Charles:

RNZAF Service Number 73497 Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross, Hamilton, on Tuesday 23rd April 2019 with his family by his side, aged 87 years. Loving and devoted husband to Isabel. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Cheryl & Mike, Jenny & Fred, and Belinda & Paul. Much loved Pa to Karl, David, Natasha, Debbie, Renee, Sarah and Jason. Great-Grandpa to Reece, Alexander, Danica, Teagan, Alexis, Dayton, Charlotte and baby Isabel. A funeral service for Trevor will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Monday 29th April 2019, at 11.30am, followed by burial in the olive lawn. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Payne family C/- PO Box 276, Hamiton 3240.





